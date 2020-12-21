Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN/ FAISALABAD - In-laws strangled their daughter-in-law to death in the name of honor and later they told police that she committed suicide by hanging herself. According to the details, the mother of four children was being buried at Mouza Abdullahpur on Saturday night. On this occasion, the locals informed the police about murder and police reached on the spot, stopped the burial and examined the body of the deceased. However, the in-laws said that their daughter-in-law had committed suicide due to domestic violence. But, the police immediately took the body into custody and shifted it to the hospital for postmortem.

Iqbalabad police said that brother of her husband suspected that his sister-in-law Soomri Mai had unlawful relations with a resident of the same area. The heirs of the deceased, who were residents of Sindh, protested outside the hospital during postmortem and demanded that the in-laws involved in the murder of their daughter be arrested immediately. They demanded that the murderer should also be hanged in public.

Youth kills sister for honour

A youth shot his sister dead for honour, in the limits of City Sammundri police station.

Police said on Sunday that Azfal, resident of Chak No.471-GB had suspicion of illicit relations of his sister Zahra Tasleem with a youth of the same locality. After an altercation, Afzal shot at and killed his sister and fled the scene.

Matric student shot dead

A student of matric was shot dead in Thikriwala police limits on Sunday.

A police spokesman said Faizan of Chak No 273-JB was going when unidentified assailants opened firing and killed him near Chak No 275-JB. The police took the body into custody and sent it to a mortuary for a postmortem. Meanwhile, the body of Mehboobur Rehman of Madina Town was found in National Colony.