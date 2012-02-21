MALAKAND - Seven grade-20 seats are lying vacant in Education Department for a long time, as the authorities concerned lack interest in the matter, reliable sources said.

They said on Monday while talking to this scribe that in KP Education Department seven out of 13 seats of grade-20 officials are vacant due to lack of interest of the authorities concerned. They said promotion of the deserving officials to these seats hit snag. They said Shair Afzal got retired on September 10, 2010; Hidiat-ul-Allah on December 18, 2011; Mohammad Afsar Khan on April 1, 2011; Khan Shair on March 25, 2011; Gul Rahman on April 12, 2011; Mohammad Kamal on March 2, 2011 and Taj Mohammad on January 5, 2011, as they have completed their service tenure and got retired at the age of 60 years. The sources said there are three ministers for education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a well-established setup having secretary and other high authorities, but the fate of these promotion cases is still undecided due to the non-serious attitude of authorities concerned.

The Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meeting was not yet held to discus the promotion of these deserving personnel of the department. A number of Regional Institute for Teachers’ Education (RITE) and Provincial Institute for Teachers’ Education (PITE) are currently headed by acting principles not fulfilling the required grade necessary for these posts. The sources were of the view that the provincial government and especially the high-ups of Education Department can immediately call DPC meeting, upgrade the waiting deserving personnel and give them proper posts according to their seniority to resolve the dissatisfaction prevailing among these educationists.

Meanwhile, Shah Hussain Khalji elected president and Zarif Khan general secretary of Ranazi Press Club. An election meeting was held at Shah Plaza main office of Ranazi Press Club under the chair of Sabir Hijazi. In this meting election for the year 2012 was conducted. In which Shah Hussain Khalji was elected as president, Faiz Mohammad Senoir voice president, Javeed Zargar voice president, Zarif Khan General Secretary, Mohammad Zaib joint secretary, Muhab-ul-Allah Bukhri press secretary, Noor-ul-Ameen finance secretary and Obiad-ur-Rahman as office secretary.

Shah Hussain Khalji, the newly elected president, thanked all the members of RPC for showing confidence on him as a president and said that he will do his best to fulfill the confidence of his colleagues and will continue his struggle to get maximum benefits for media men with the assistance of all members of RPC and other journalists of Malakand.