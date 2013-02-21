LAHORE – The Concerned Citizens of Pakistan (CCP) condemned the killing of Hazaras in Quetta and the recent target killing of Dr Ali Haider and his son Murtaza in Lahore.

The CCP said not only the Federal and provincial governments but all intelligence and law enforcing agencies are responsible for this lawlessness. “Sheer negligence, poor intelligence or even collusion with rogue elements, who wish to destabilise the country and derail the democratic process, are perceived as the causes of the disastrous law and order situation,” it added.