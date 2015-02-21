ABU DHABI - Ten people died and eight others sustained serious, moderate and minor injuries when a fire broke out in a two-storey building at Musaffah Industrial area on Friday, Abu Dhabi Police said.

Fire ripped through the first floor of the building which houses seven trade stores, cars repair workshop, and extended to the second floor which is designated as a store but used as illegal accommodation for the workers. Operations room at the Abu Dhabi Police was alerted at 3.44am at dawn on Friday that a fire broke out in three cars repair workshops at Musaffah neighborhood, police said. On being alerted, civil defence fire engines moved to the scene from the main headquarters at Musaffah M14 and civil defense centers in Al Wathba, Mousaffah m 33 , Civil defense center in Khalifa city B . Other units which rushed to the venue include units of quick prevention in Khalifa city “ A” , Mohammed bin Zayed city , Traffic patrols, ambulance and rescue, security media, CID and preventive medicine.