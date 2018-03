PESHAWAR- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan today announced his goal of starting a campaign to plant one billion trees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa .

Speaking to journalists in Haripur, Khan said, “We want to make a prosperous Pakistan for our future generations.”

Khan said he plans on involving the youth in this campaign. “School children will take part in this campaign,” he added. He also blamed timber mafia for cutting trees from the region.