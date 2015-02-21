LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that his government has fixed the target of enabling 2 million youth as skilled workforce during next three years.

“Punjab government is implementing a comprehensive programme for the provision of relief and basic amenities to the masses,” the chief minister said while speaking to a meeting through video link at Civil Secretariat on Friday. He added that institutional reforms were being introduced in the province for the provision of best facilities to the citizens.

Shahbaz Sharif said that a skilled workforce would be developed in accordance with the market needs through paying special attention to vocational and technical training. He directed Punjab Information Technology Board to evolve a comprehensive project for the promotion of broadband internet.

“There is a need for increasing resources for providing modern facilities to the citizens for which speedy measures are needed for automation of the system of tax recovery,” the CM said, adding that his government had constituted working groups for introducing reforms in four important sectors.

Revolutionary reforms in Health: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that his government is introducing revolutionary reforms for improving public health facilities.

Addressing a meeting reviewing the steps taken for the improvement of public health facilities and Punjab Health Reforms Roadmap at Civil Secretariat on Friday, the chief minister said that information technology would be used for effective system of governance and monitoring in tehsil and district hospitals. He said that a coordinated digital system was being evolved for checking stock of medicines and provision of medicines to the patients.

“The system of feedback from citizens will be used for making the process of provision of medicines to the patients transparent,” he added. The meeting decided to set up a state-of-the-art biomedical workshop and gave approval to introducing biometric attendance system in tehsil and district headquarters hospitals.

Shahbaz Sharif confirmed approving the special incentive package on the basis of performance to specialist doctors at tehsil and district headquarters hospitals, adding that the target of 100 per cent provision of basic medicines had been fixed.

The CM said that the process of outsourcing of drug testing laboratory of Lahore should be completed at the earliest. He said that the plan for setting up a state-of-the-art biomedical workshop should be submitted at the earliest.

He further instructed that the work of provision of necessary infrastructure at tehsil and district hospitals should be completed before June 30.