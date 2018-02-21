MIRPURKHAS - The rift between civil hospital paramedical staff and Pakistan Medical Association doctors has been settled after successful negotiations.

The situation got tensed on Monday when nurses thrashed a doctor Ramesh Kumar in operation theatre over alleged harassment.

An inquiry committee comprises Dr Umer, Dr Fozia Shah and Dr Hemraj Rathi formed to probe the matter.

The committee held negotiations with both sides on Tuesday and succeeded to resolve their issues. The committee asked that impartial inquiry would be completed within 15 days and would furnish report to secretary health for further action.

After the successful negotiations, both sides (docs and paramedical staff) ended their protest demonstrations and joined their duties.

The negotiations held under the supervision of Hyderabad Health Services director general. However, due to their strike patients deprived of medical treatments and other facilities. Protesters carrying banners and placards raised slogans in support of their demands.

Sources said that Surgeon Dr Iqbal Bhurgari allegedly mishandled the incident. They said that he did not take prompt administrative action in this regard.

Sources said that the health secretary took the notice and directed Hyderabad Health Services Director General Dr Akhlaque Ahmed Khan to constitute the inquiry committee and submit report as soon as possible.