ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Tuesday submitted the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Raja Zafarul Haq-led committee report — regarding a controversy surrounding the Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (PBUH) clause in the Election Act, 2017 — in the Islamabad High Court during the hearing of a case about the Faizabad sit-in staged by the Tehreek-e- Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah.

During the hearing of the case in the morning, IHC judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui warned and directed the deputy attorney general (DAG) to submit the report till 1 pm, or else, the court would be constrained to summon the prime minister in person before the court.

The court also decided to separate the petitions against the TLYR sit-in and a petition of Maulana Allah Wasaya challenging the amendment to the oath of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (PBUH) in Election Act 2017.

Justice Siddiqui separated the two cases while observing that the Supreme Court was already hearing a suo moto case against the sit-in. The IHC decided to hear the petition challenging the amendment in the election act on a day-to-day basis from now onwards.

At the start of the hearing, the bench inquired from the DAG representing the federal government “where is the Raja Zafarul Haq committee report”.

At this, the DAG sought one-day time which the court refused to grant. The bench observed that if the report was not be submitted till 1 pm, the court will be constrained to summon the prime minister and will also issue contempt of court notices to interior and law ministers.

The DAG submitted that the prime minister had no relation to the report. The IHC bench, however, remarked how he can stay aloof from the report as he is the chief executive of the country.

The judge said that there can be no compromise on the issue of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (PBUH). The DAG adopted that due to some miscommunication, the report could not be submitted. The IHC bench said that “this is a lame excuse”. Addressing the DAG, Justice Siddiqui said, “You are giving misstatements again and again”.

When the hearing resumed at 1 pm, the report was submitted in a sealed envelope. Justice Siddiqui said that the report shall remain sealed till further order of the court. However, he directed the petitioner’s counsel to argue on the matter on a daily basis.

The committee headed by Raja Zafar-ul-Haq was formed to probe the amendment in the Election Act-2017 regarding the oath of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (PBUH) and to fix responsibility.

The petitioner, Wasaya has been arguing that an amendment was made in the Election Act 2017 regarding the oath of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (PBUH) that was nullified through another amendment after a hue and cry was made by the entire nation. He said that the new amendment to the act was brought on October 19, 2017 through which sections 7B and 7C of the conduct of General Elections Order, 2002 have been revived whereas all other laws, repealed through Act of October 2, 2017, still remained repealed and through an illusion, effort has been made to satisfy the citizens of Pakistan.

He has prayed to the court to direct the Ministry of Law and Justice to immediately take all necessary measures for the revival of all provisions (which were in existence prior to the promulgation of the Elections Act, 2017) in their entirety with a further direction to the respondent to ensure that all such provisions have been made part of the primary legislation — the Election Act, 2017.