ISLAMABAD- A three-day food festival titled “Islamabad Food Festival” would start from March 8 to 10 here at convention centre amid at to bring culinary delights for food lovers of twin cities.

According to the festival organizer Kashif, well-reputed restaurants, cafes and food brands from across the country would set up their food stalls.

The event would also provide an opportunity for those people who want to learn about different recipes from the most talented chefs.