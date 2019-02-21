Share:

LAHORE - Adviser to Chief Minister on Health Hanif Pitafi on Wednesday announced donating organs on his death for transplantation to needy patients.

Speaking at a ceremony on launching of report on performance of Punjab Human Organs Transplantation Authority (P-HOTA), he appealed public at large to come forward and donate organs for saving precious human lives.

Leading religious scholar Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, Director General P-HOTA Prof Faisal Masood, Deputy Secretary Technical Dr Hafiz Shahid and directors of P-HOTA attended the ceremony. Hanif Pitafi appreciated the performance of P-HOTA and its efforts in curbing the menace of illegal organs transplantation. Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad said that organs donation was not against the teaching of Islam.

He said that saving one human life was equal to saving the entire humanity.

He vowed to make appeal of donating organs part of sermons of Friday prayers. Prof Faisal Masood said that proposed draft law had been forwarded to the Health Department.