Kashmir-born British nationals and their companion held hostage Indian HC staff in London in 1973 at toy-gunpoint with the demand for release of 90,000 Pakistani POWs

MIRPUR (AJK)-The 46th martyrdom anniversary of Kashmiri martyrs of London - Hanif Shaheed and Basharat Shaheed, was observed across AJK on Wednesday with renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the Kashmiri martyrs till liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian subjugation.

Special ceremonies to observe the martyrdom day of the martyrs of London were held at the mausoleum of Bashrat Shaheed at Palak village and Hanif Shaheed in Mirpur city Wednesday morning.

A well-dressed contingent of students of Govt Pilot High School No-1 Mirpur presented salute to the two young Kashmiri martyrs at Eidgah graveyard in Mirpur city.

The grand ceremony was echoed with the full-throated slogans of Pakistan Zindabad, valiant armed forces of Pakistan Zindabad, Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan, “Down with India” and “Down with Indian imperialism,” and Pakistan say Rishta Kiyaa - La e Laa Ha Illalah.”

Senior AJK govt officials besides notables representing diverse segments of civil society from different parts of Mirpur and AJK including Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Tayyeb Chaudhry, ADC (G) Raja Qaiser Aurangzeb, Chairman Basharat / Haneef Shaheed Memorial Committee and renowned Kashmiri historian KD Chaudhry, President Mian Muhammad Bakhsh Society Babu Muhammad Sideeque Ch, Head Teacher Govt Pilot School and Additional District Education Office Raja Naeem Arif, DBA President Tariq Bashir, Kashmir Press Club President Sajaad Jiraal, Mirpur Divisional Chief PID Javed Mallick, senior Kashmiri journalists - Altaf Hamid Rao, Muhammad Ramzan Chughtai, Arshad Mahmood Butt, Zaffar Mughal, Raja Sohrab Khan, Presidents of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Chaudhry Muhammad Naeem and Raja Khalid Mahmood and others placed floral wreath at the grave of the Kashmiri martyr Haneef Shaheed at Markazi Eidgarh graveyard.

Dignitaries from various parts of the district also attended the ceremony. They also offered fateha for the departed soul. Another similar ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Basharat Shaheed at Palak near here where floral wrath were placed on grave of the martyr.

Speakers at both the ceremonies paid rich tributes to the two Kashmir-born British nationals, hailing from Mirpur Azad Kashmir - Bashrat Shaheed and Hanif Shaheed and their companion Ghazi Dalawar- who made hostage the staff of the Indian High Commission in London this day in 1973 at the toy-gun point with the demand for the release of 90,000 Pakistanis who were made prisoners of war (POWs) during fall of Dacca in 1971.

Speakers including the chief guest of the ceremony - Divisional Commissioner and others said that the best way to pay tribute to the Kashmiri martyrs of London is this that we should follow their footsteps in letter and spirit to join the struggle for getting the occupied Jammu Kashmir liberated from the Indian yoke and materialize the dream of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan - the ultimate destination of Jammu Kashmir people living at either side of the Line of Control and rest of the world.

Muhammad Tayyeb said that the sacrifices of lives given by these two Kashmiri youths this day 45 years ago on February 20, 1973 by taking hostage inmates of the Indian high commission in London through toy pistols to press for acceptance of their demand for the release of 90,000 Pakistani POWs under the spirit of deep-rooted love for Pakistan are the beacon of light for the freedom fighters.

He said that a strong, stable and prosperous Pakistan is guarantee to freedom of Kashmir. Speakers called for lending all possible potentials to strengthening Pakistan to reach the ultimate destination of freedom of Jammu and Kashmir from Indian yoke. Tayyeb recalled out that the Kashmiris given sacrifices for the sake of the two-nation theory during Pakistan Movement and later - continued their struggle to-date for freedom from India in occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Speakers emphasized the need for early peaceful resolution of the lingering Kashmir issue through the grant of the right to self-determination to people of Jammu & Kashmir.

The speakers urged the world community to exert due pressure on India to move for resolving the 72 years old issue of Kashmir to get the south Asian region rid of the prevailing unrest.

They also called upon the international community including the major powers as well United Nations to perform their due global obligations by exerting pressure on India to shun her traditional delaying tactics and stubborn approach to ensure early peaceful settlement of the core issue of Kashmir through meaningful dialogue with Pakistan and people of Jammu Kashmir under the spirit of UN resolutions.