The recently concluded visit of Pakistan by Prince Mohammad Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia has certainly furnished an engaging spell of feel good mood for the PTI government, after many weeks of gloom and doom inducing stories.

“Happy Hours” have their cut off limits, though, and the morning after you do have to deal with tedious tasks of everyday life. Neither the government nor the opposition seemed interested.

The first sitting of another session of the National Assembly was scheduled to start at 4 pm Wednesday. Its primary agenda was to “approve” a set of “relief measures” that the finance minister had announced around a month ago. The intent of his relief package was to kick-start a sluggish-looking economy.

The measures he had announced have yet to prove their worth. Hardly a few days after his “assuaging package,” though, the hapless gas consumers of this country felt stumped for receiving bills that they believed were perhaps “inflated” due to some technical glitch.”

As if to furnish substance to their naïve feelings, Prime Minister ordered a “deep probe.” The SOP (standard operating procedure) didn’t work. The minister in charge rather kept reminding the consumers that they burn the gas recklessly and indulge in the “luxury” of bathing with geyser-heated water. It’s time to pay the real price for comfort-addicted lifestyle.

Some of his ministerial colleagues also kept stressing that hardly 23 per cent of Pakistanis use the government-supplied gas and the left behind segments of our society are denied this “luxury.”

Doing so, they callously disregarded the reality that the majority of same 23 per cent represented the low income and salaried segments. An overwhelming number of them had voted for the PTI, at least in winter-hit cities

like Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Murree etc.

Sui Northern, in effect, caters to the residents of these cities. And after getting their gas bills most had genuinely felt betrayed, abandoned and cheated by the government of a party they adored, almost passionately.

It indeed was the moral burden of a number-strong opposition in the National Assembly to reflect the widespread rage at the outset of the current National Assembly session. But they had different priorities.

Wednesday morning, the NAB took custody of the “custodian” of the Sindh Assembly, Agha Siraj Durrani. He is accused of maintaining a lifestyle that does not match his declared sources of income. But the PPP considers his arrest as an unforgiving assault on the democratic setup of Sindh and was adamant to agitate about it.

The PML-N was not happy either. For a different reason, though: the Speaker had not passed the order, ensuring the presence of Khawaja Saad Rafique in the ongoing session.

Neither the PPP nor the PML-N showed any intent to press for an exhaustive debate on solid economic issues, burning the hearts of a huge number of ordinary Pakistanis.

Prime Minister did visit the parliament. But after presiding over a long meeting of his Parliamentary Party left for his secretariat. The finance minister followed him to pamper a select group of 100-plus top taxpayers, assembled in a hall of the PM Secretariat.

Even after their leaving, journos like me kept yawning and fidgeting in the press lounge for more than an hour. “Our representatives” appeared to have forgotten that they had a sitting to attend.

The active types from amongst us began looking for the cause of unusual and unbearable delay. After a hectic search we finally discovered that the Speaker was busy appeasing a group of opposition members while sitting in his chambers.

He consumed two hours and twenty minutes, to persuade them that post-Pulwama situation demands a firm display of unity for a noble cause, at least for a day. Being good patriots, the opposition finally agreed to behave.

After reaching the House, the Speaker rushed through the initiating procedures and then read a resolution that was adopted instantly and unanimously. Of course, the resolution focused on the heart-wrenching conditions in Occupied Kashmir.

Sadly, it all looked too fake and literally hypocritical in the given conditions. Post-Pulwama developments are certainly too serious a business that we can afford to be leaving to our worthless politicians.

If the “sovereign” house of “our representatives” was really concerned, the Prime Minister should himself have come to the House. At the outset, he could have shared his views on the latest situation. A select number of the opposition legislators could then have shared their thoughts and ideas about it.

To be honest, everyone sitting in this assembly looked wantonly indifferent to a brewing situation seemingly pregnant with ominous consequences. Yet, our politicians feel no shame while complaining in whispers that THEY do not allow them to “function and deliver!”