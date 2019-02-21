Share:

ISLAMABAD - Saudi Arabia Wednesday increased Hajj quota for Pakistan to up to 200,000 to facilitate more people from the brotherly country to perform Hajj.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi while talking to state TV confirmed the development and said that he talked with his Saudi counterpart Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, who apprised him about the Saudi government’s decision.

Qureshi, who appeared upbeat over the development, said he had also informed Prime Minister Imran Khan about the Kingdom’s decision.

The Foreign Minister termed the development another gift from Khadim-e-Harmain Sharifain for the people of Pakistan and said it would provide opportunity to more people from the country to fulfill their religious obligation. He thanked Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman as well as the Government of Saudi Arabia for their kind gesture on his as well as on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan.