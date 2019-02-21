Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar Wednesday held an important meeting with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) Dr Minhaj Qidwai at his in Karachi.

In this meeting, Qidwai informed about the performance of SHCC, including steps taken to improve healthcare services in Sindh and to eradicate quackery. He suggested that collaborated efforts could be started jointly by SHCC and the Mayor and its elected members need to take steps to implement SHCC mandate.

It was decided in the meeting that directives will be issued from Mayor office to UCs to assist and provide support to SHCC for registration and licensing of HCEs at district level.

In this regard, data will be shared to 200 UCs, which comes under jurisdiction of the Karachi Mayor and subsequent meeting will be arranged to start integrated efforts. It was also proposed that a meeting could be arranged with Mayors of Sindh for the improvement of healthcare system in Sindh.

In this regard, data will be provided by Mayors’ offices to SHCC.

Dr Minhaj pointed out that Health Care Establishments (HCEs)needed improvement and model healthcare system could be developed in one of the HCEs and then applied to others. In this way, quality of healthcare will be improved in HCEs’ located in Karachi.

During this meeting, Karachi Municipal Corporation’s (KMC) role was discussed for disposing of the hospital waste.

Waseem Akhtar promised to initiate action for proper disposal of hospital waste through KMC. It was also proposed by Akhter and Qidwai that joint efforts will be made regarding supervision and facilitation of healthcare quality improvement efforts being coordinated by WHO and other International health organizations.

Furthermore, it was proposed that Advisory Committee for Health Management will be made by Mayor. The Mayor offered to provide his office space for further meetings with UCs and Mayors of Sindh for initializing coordinated efforts for improving healthcare system.