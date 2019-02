Share:

ISLAMABAD- Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) will hold Artists’ Convention on Thursday on the special directions of Minister for Information & Culture Department Fayyazul Hassan Chohan at 3 pm in the auditorium of this Council.

The artists in the field of Film, TV, Radio, Theatre, Music, Dance, Painting, Calligraphy, Story Writing and Music will participate in the convention.

Director RAC Waqar Ahmed and other will brief about Artists Health Insurance Scheme and Voice of Punjab at the occasion.