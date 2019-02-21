Share:

LAHORE - World Punjabi Congress Chairman Fakhar Zaman has demanded the government establish Punjabi University in the capital of Punjab.

He said the existing institution Punjab Institute of Language Art and Culture (PILAC) could be upgraded to a university. “Punjabi should be declared medium of instruction at primary level,” Zaman said while talking to Punjabi Department of Government College University on the subject of importance of Punjabi language Wednesday. He rejected the Unesco report about extinction of Punjabi language in 30 years, saying: “The language of Sufis can never be extinct.”

Fakhar also called for marking International Languages Day (February 21) to show the importance of the mother tongue.

Head of the Punjabi Department Professor Saeed Bhutta stressed the need for special study on writers Amrita Pritam, Mohen Singh and Shiv Kumar Batalvi.