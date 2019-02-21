Share:

LAHORE - Ten people were killed while 940 sustained injuries in accidents in the province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 813 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all districts of Punjab. The statistics show that 175 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 195 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 81 in Faisalabad with 89 victims and Multan at third with 56 RTCs and 62 victims.

According to data, 600 motorcycles, 149 rickshaws, 91 cars, 39 vans, 16 buses, 23 trucks and 102 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.