Non-recovery of property tax is violation of CDA Ord, 1960.

Immediate

action required to be taken against

defaulters

ISLAMABAD-The revenue directorate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has failed to recover the outstanding dues worth millions of rupees from the building owners of the capital city.

According to the sources, different departments including commercial, private, government and non-government owe over Rs1,900 million to the Authority on account of property tax, water tax and allied charges.

The amount has been pending for years, according to the officials, the Authority is facing scarcity of funds to initiate new projects and complete the ongoing projects. The records of the CDA show that Rs 21.667m have been outstanding on account of property tax from Workers Welfare Funds building, houses, offices in sector F-6, G-6, G-5, Emigration Tower building in sector G-8/1 and FPCCI building in sector G-8/1.

Around Rs 6.16m have been outstanding on account of property tax from Benevolent Fund Building; Rs 5m from Printing Corporation of Pakistan Press; Rs 32.17m from Zarai Taraqiati Bank; Rs 53m from Gun and Country Club; Rs 678.43m from different educational institutions; Rs 42.71m from PTV; Rs 5.87m from Millennium Heights and Golden Heights (economy flats) in sector F-11; Rs 828m from the residential buildings and 459 commercial buildings and another Rs 111.83m from different properties in E, F, G and I series sectors in the capital city, according to the documents.

The record shows that Rs 36m have been outstanding on account of property, water and allied charges from the commercial buildings. Furthermore, Rs 3.58m have been outstanding from the Pak-China Friendship Centre and 7.15m from Centaurus Mall.

The non-recovery of outstanding dues was due to an inadequate mechanism for enforcing rules and weak administrative controls. Notices were served to the relevant management for payment of the outstanding dues but to no avail.

It is pertinent to mention here that non-recovery of the property is a violation of the CDA Ordinance, 1960 and early action was required to be taken against the defaulters. The CDA mostly makes money from auctioning commercial and residential plots. The CDA is facing serious financial crunch and resource constraints, which is hampering the ability to fund the development and non-development activities.

Meanwhile, CDA’s Building Control Directorate has sealed 20 under-construction illegal plazas in Zone-V opposite to DHA old GT Road Soan to Rawat. The Building Control Directorate of CDA had already served various notices to the owners of these plazas but they continued the construction work. Therefore the Building Control Directorate sealed the illegally-constructed plazas. Furthermore, those plazas which were already sealed but owners continued the construction work illegally have been sealed again. Construction of these plazas was against the CDA Building Regulations/bye-laws and most of them were constructed without obtaining prior approval of building plan/map from BCS, CDA.

The sealed plazas include Ch Javed Plaza, Mehmood Plaza, Shahzad Plaza, Col’s plaza adjacent to Builders Mart, Amazon Mall-2, Ibn-e-Zahoor-1, Ibn-e-Zahoor-2, Classic Plaza, Mandahar Plaza, Dr Plaza, Interwood, Rafique plaza, The Aquatic Mall, Brig. Mohsin Ali’s Plaza, Al-Jannat Mall, Shakeel Trading Corporation, Darvesh Plaza, Darvesh Plaza-2, Darvesh Plaza-3 and Darvesh Plaza-4.