KARACHI - The provincial government is mulling over to convene an early sitting of the provincial assembly in order to issue production orders of the Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani. In its last sitting of the provincial assembly on 11 February, the Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani adjourned the assembly proceedings for February 27. Minister for Women Development Shehla Raza said that it is not yet decided if the proceedings will be summoned earlier but they could do it after consultations. As per rules of the business of the assembly, the deputy speaker could exercise the powers of the speaker in his absence. Former MQM-P lawmaker Syed Sardar Ahmed said that deputy speaker could issue production orders of the speaker.