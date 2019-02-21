Share:

LAHORE - Descon and Akzonobel won the opening matches of the Prof Mukhtar Ahmad Butt Memorial Cricket Tournament.

The sixth edition of Prof Mukhtar Ahmad Butt Memorial Cricket Tournament has started at LCCA cricket ground, in which top eight teams of corporate sector are participating. Chief organiser Faheem Butt said that the captains of all the teams are holding this tournament, which is in the memory of Professor Mukhtar Ahmad Butt, who has many services at Government College University. “We organised tournament every year to pay tribute to the legend.”

In the first match played at LCCA ground, Descon thrashed Stewart by 9 wickets. Stewart scored 94 runs. For Descon, captain Faheem Butt and Hamid Raza got two wickets each. In reply, Descon chased the target losing just one wicket. M Mubashir from Descon struck unbeaten 66 and was named man of the match.

In the second match, Akzonobel outlasted UBS by 43 runs. Batting first, Akzonobel scored 158-7 with Faisal hitting 47. Umer Daraz and Bilal Anjum took two wickets each. In reply, UBS were all out for 115. Ahmar Javed grabbed four wickets and was declared man of the match.