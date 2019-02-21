Share:

KARACHI - Strongly condemning the arrest of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that there are two laws in the country with one implemented for PPP while the other for PTI and its allies.

It is first time in the history of the country that a sitting speaker is arrested, he said while addressing a press conference along with provincial ministers at Sindh Assembly on Wednesday.

Wahab said that under the established principle of justice and fair play, everyone is innocent till his guilt is proved. “Inquiries are under progress against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, chief minister KPK, speakers of National and Punjab Assemblies but none of them had been arrested,” he said and added that all of them were enjoying protocols.

He said that the speaker is custodian of house who is elected by a majority (99 lawmakers) of the house. “If sitting speaker is arrested in such way, how would he safeguard the rights of member of provincial assembly?”

He said that they were not against the process of accountability but it should be held across the board and under the principles of law. The provincial adviser asked as to why PTI and its allies were getting immunity since NAB was conducting enquiries and filed references against some PTI members.

Barrister Murtaza further said that PPP condemned the arrest of Sindh Assembly Speaker adding that they would prepare political and legal strategy to fight this injustice meted out with leaders and elected representatives belonging to Pakistan People’s Party.

He said that the arrest of Sindh Assembly Speaker was breach of article 25 of constitution adding that these kinds of actions were being taken to target leaders of political parties in Pakistan. He said that people of Sindh were being victimized as they voted for Peoples Party and added conspiracies of PTI would not succeed as people of Sindh were standing firmly with Pakistan People’s Party.

“We had faced such challenges in the past and would continue to confront such frivolous and fabricated allegations in future too with full brave and courage.” he added.

Meanwhile, a consultative meeting was held at the CM House soon after the arrest of the Speaker Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani.

According to sources, four provincial ministers participated in the meeting held at the CM House and soon after the meeting went to the residence of the speaker, where NAB team carried out a raid.

The ministers tried to enter the residence but they were not allowed and staged sit-in outside the residence against NAB officials for denying entry into the residence.

Talking to The Nation, Minister for Women Development Shehla Raza claimed that the family members of Agha Siraj were under illegal detention of NAB authorities.

She said that earlier four ministers staged sit-in outside the residence over hours-long NAB raid without any observers. “We are now going with the entire cabinet and if it continues then it could expand further,” she warned.

The entire Durrani family is being held at the garden of the residence since afternoon during the raid, she claimed and added that they could recover anything from the house if there are no observers.

Meanwhile, the NAB authorities had conveyed to the Secretary Sindh Assembly GM Umar Farooq regarding the arrest of the speaker in an official communication.

According to sources, the letter was conveyed NAB Islamabad authorities to the secretary assembly.