LAHORE: Multan Sultans’ new recruit Englands Laurie Evans looks forward to a memorable tour of Pakistan once the matches of the PSL 2019 shift to the country, trusting the security arrangements made for the teams. “Pakistanis are enthusiastic about cricket,” said Evans. “I am sure there is a real desire to bring international cricket back to the country. I am really excited to go to Pakistan and I am sure I will be looked after really well. That should be a great experience and I am really excited and look forward to the games coming up.”–Staff Reporter