Twitter was ablaze yesterday with the news of Pakistan’s most popular male actor Fawad Khan’s
In a rather interesting turn of events, the whole controversy became a joke when Fawad Khan’s pic with the same date’s newspaper, taken thousands of miles away from home, made rounds on social media. Not only was the actor abroad but also his wife and kids were not present at home.
“It has been widely reported that an FIR has been registered against Fawad Khan stating that he on the 19th of February interfered with Governmental efforts to vaccinate his daughter at his residence. Nothing could be further from the truth as neither of the parents
Fawad Khan has been outside Pakistan since the 13th of February where he performed at the PSL opening ceremony in Dubai and is presently in the United States. His travel history clearly demonstrates the manufactured nature of the FIR and he has just come to know of the FIR through the press.
Fawad Khan fully supports the
“Fawad reserves the right for appropriate legal redress including all such remedies against any damages caused by this event, should the FIR not be