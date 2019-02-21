Share:

Finance Minister Asad Umar has said grooming of professionals is imperative to improve the quality of governance in the country.

He made these remarks while addressing the Business Leaders Conference in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Finance Minister said capabilities of professionals can be utilized in a best manner through providing them incentives.

He said collaboration of government and private sector brings improvement in performance of every sector.

Asad Umar said professional training is of vital importance for ensuring good governance.