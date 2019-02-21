Share:

Lahore - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved five development schemes. The approved development schemes included: Progressing Punjab by Entrepreneurial Development of SMEs (PPED) at a cost of Rs 6,000 million, Developing SME Sector through Loan Markup Support Programme (LMSP) at acost of Rs3,000 million, Credit Guarantee Scheme for Development and Promotion of SMEs in Punjab at a cost of Rs2,500 million, Development of Ostrich Farming in Punjab (Revised) at a cost of Rs90.574 million and Improvement/ Rehabilitation of Rawalpindi-Murree-Kashmir (RMK) Road from Kilometer No 66 to 104 (total length 38Km), Rawalpindi (Revised) at a cost of Rs2,477.821 million.