ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Wednesday sought response on reports of the brutal killing of a Pakistani prisoner by Indian inmates in Jaipur Jail in retaliation of the Pulwama incident.

A foreign ministry statement said Pakistan was gravely concerned at media reports regarding the brutal killing of a Pakistani prisoner Shakirullah imprisoned in Jaipur Central Jail. He was stoned to death by a group of Indian inmates in retaliation of the Pulwama incident.

“Our High Commission in New Delhi has officially raised the issue with the Indian authorities requesting them to urgently authenticate the report and awaits a response,” the statement said.

It added: “We call upon the Indian government to fulfill its obligations and ensure provision of foolproof security to all Pakistani inmates/prisoners in Indian jails and Pakistani visitors to India.”

According to Indian media, the Pakistani inmate was killed by three fellow inmates, the Jaipur police said on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Shakirullah. He is believed to be arrested on charges of espionage, reported India Today. The police said that Shakirullah was beaten to death.

The Pakistani prisoner had been eight years into a life term at Jaipur Central Jail in the western state of Rajasthan when he was attacked.

Shakirullah, who belonged to Pakistani city of Sialkot, was first brutally tortured and then reportedly stoned to death by his fellow Indian prisoners.

Initial probe reveals that three Indian prisoners were involved in the killing as a ‘protest’ against the Pulwama attack. Police officials and medical team have been rushed to the jail after learning about the incident.

Tensions increased between India and Pakistan after the Pulwama attack.

New Delhi levelled baseless allegations on Islamabad and threatened to isolate Pakistan at international level afterwards.