With Cricket season officially opening its fourth edition to the world, fans are celebrating what is deemed as the year’s most anticipated sporting event. Food panda’s tradition of celebrating cricket fever dates back to the time when hungry Pakistani tummies found love in a sport as exhilarating as cricket between the country’s major cities.

Known for winning hearts with quirky campaigns, foodpanda has collaborated this time with Pakistan’s most favourite Ali Gul Pir and released a foodie anthem that is sure to get you and your friends tapping feet to the power-packed tune.

The song #HalkaNaiAna, sung and performed by our very own Ali Gul Pir, mimics foodpanda’s habit of going beyond all limits to deliver food that is cherished by panda fans all across the country.

Watch the song in the clip below:

From Nihari to Sub, foodpanda is welcoming even the most craziest of all cravings that hungry cricket fans may have while they watch the cricket matches with family and friends in the comfort of their homes. Best part: with foodpanda’s ever-expanding reach and restaurant-base across the country, ordering something as little as even one naan is now easier than ever.

And that’s not it. The food delivery giant is all prepped to bring to you your favourite meals at attractive price points as part of unending bargain deals that offer upto 70% on all restaurants; these include, OPTP, Pizza hut , Burger Lab, Burger O clock, Golden Dragon, Kababjees, Chop chop wok and Del frio among many others.

To have a scrumptious meal racing against limitations to reach you, all you’ve got to do is open the app or website, get tapping on your favourite restaurants, select your favourites , and check out.

Being the country’s zippiest food delivery platform, foodpanda is having its FPL campaign make a striking comeback exclusively for panda lovers all across the country. With more than 6000 restaurants under its paws and personalised delivery coverage in 8 major cities, foodpanda sure knows how to add to the right zing to Pakistan’s favourite sporting celebration.