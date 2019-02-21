Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Arts Council on Wednesday organized Hajj Draw ceremony for employees to perform the upcoming Hajj on government expenses. Chairman Lahore Arts Council Touqeer Nasir along with Executive Director Alhamra Arts Council Ather Ali Khan picked two names through a lucky draw. Two employees, namely, Muhammad Bilal (grade-7) and Muhammad Faisal (grade-3) emerged the lucky winners to perform Hajj on state expenses.

Chairman Lahore Arts Council Touqeer Nasir said: “I am very happy to become part of this nobel cause. Undoubtedly, Alhamra has a long list of achievements and this is just one of them”, he said.

Alhamra Executive Director, Ather Ali khan in his concluding remarks prayed for their safe journey to the holy land. He congratulated them in advance for performance of their religious duty.