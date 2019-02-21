Share:

SIALKOT - Gepco claimed to have retrieved 42 kanla of land of local grid station illegally occupied by a local private housing scheme near Ghueinki-Daska here.

According to senior Gepco officials, the said 42 kanal of land was illegally occupied by the local private housing scheme since 2016. The worth of this retrieved land is stated to be Rs400 million. The piece of land is basically part of the local grid station and was illegally occupied by a local private housing society.

Officials said that the Gepco officials, flanked by a large number of policemen participated in the big operation.

Later, the Gepco teams installed as many as 22 electric poles on the land.