GILGIT - A surge in the Shisper Glacier, located west of Hassanabad village in Hunza, was posing a threat to the residents with every passing day.

This was stated by Assistant Director Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) Gilgit-Baltistan here on Wednesday. He said “the 1,300-meter wide and 600 feet long glacier was moving towards villages housing locals.”

“The Shisper glacier was moving towards the villages since last three months,” he said. “Two power houses have been closed owing to which 70% of Hunza’s population has been rendered without electricity,” he added. A portion of an under-construction power house has also been affected by the glacier surge.

The Shisper glacier has surged during the last six months and a huge supra-glacial lake has been formed which locals fear can burst or overflow causing extensive damage. The GB disaster management also issued alert after glacier surge in Hassanabad.

Last week, the GBDMA directed residents of Hassanabad village to remain alert and cooperate with authorities in light of a potential threat by the glacier surge. The residents of the village were also directed to vacate their houses and move to higher altitudes if they hear a siren from a nearby FWO camp.

GBDMA has urged locals to call 05813-920100 for information and avoid travelling to the Shisper glacier.

Meanwhile, the snowfall and rains with intervals has caused winter season to touch its climax across GB freezing the water supply lines in most of the upper areas.

According to Met office, the lowest temperature across the country were recorded in the region with Skardu (-9), Hunza (-8), Gilgit (-2) and Astore (-7) degree Centigrade.

The complaints of respiratory diseases were increasing due to

severe cold. Scarcity of firewood and higher cost of natural gas has left thousands of impoverished people at the mercy of nature’s fury.

The mountain peaks of GB were having intermittent snowfall and some time rains, causing abrupt fall of temperature and adding to the miseries of the local dwellers.

The Pak-China border area (Sust, Hunza, and Gujal) Pass in the south and Babusar Pass in the north-east connecting the GB with rest of the country received heavy snow, which disturbed the routine life of locality of high mountain areas and cites of GB.

The white strips of snow have covered Hindukush, Himalaya and Karakorum mountains range and can be seen from any part of the valley, presenting an eye-catching view.