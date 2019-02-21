President Dr. Arif Alvi has said
Addressing a ceremony at National Library in Islamabad on Thursday, he said China is a leading example for us which used education and provision of health care to uplift its society.
The President said Prime Minister Imran Khan is also focusing on the two areas. He said
Dr. Arif Alvi said Pakistanis are compassionate people but poor governance in the country remained an impediment for progress and development. Meanwhile, President Dr. Arif Alvi held multiple meetings with various dignitaries in Islamabad today.
Those, who called on him, include a delegation of Insaf Lawyers Forum Punjab headed by its Vice President Makhdoom Hameed