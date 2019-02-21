Share:

President Dr. Arif Alvi has said provision of education and healthcare can alleviate the poverty from the country.

Addressing a ceremony at National Library in Islamabad on Thursday, he said China is a leading example for us which used education and provision of health care to uplift its society.

The President said Prime Minister Imran Khan is also focusing on the two areas. He said disparity between poor and rich classes causes resentment among the masses. He said ultimate happiness can only be achieved by working for the poor and less privileged class.

Dr. Arif Alvi said Pakistanis are compassionate people but poor governance in the country remained an impediment for progress and development. Meanwhile, President Dr. Arif Alvi held multiple meetings with various dignitaries in Islamabad today.