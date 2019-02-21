Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Wednesday disassociated itself from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s action to arrest Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani in a corruption case but hoped that the ongoing accountability process should move ahead.

Briefing reporters after the parliamentary party meeting ahead of the National Assembly session, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that recent arrests by NAB, first of Punjab senior minister Abdul Aleem Khan and then Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani had no connection with the government.

The parliamentary party has taken notice of the domestic situation (the arrests of politicians by NAB), he said and added: “This process of accountability should move ahead independently but it is inappropriate that this process should be linked with politics.” He said that PTI had always promoted law and it wanted this to be promoted.

The anti-corruption watchdog Wednesday arrested Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani from a hotel in Islamabad in an ongoing investigation against him for allegedly accumulating assets beyond his known sources of income and embezzlement of public funds.

Prime Minister Imran Khan while chairing the parliamentary meeting at the Parliament House said that the government would make no compromise on the ongoing accountability process and the democracy faced no threat with this. According to PTI sources, the Prime Minister lashed out at his political opponents and said that they used to start talking about democracy when NAB makes some arrests.

The parliamentary also decided that the government would bring a resolution in the parliament to reject India’s allegations against Pakistan that Islamabad was involved in Pulwama attack. The meeting condemned the behaviour of India in this connection.

About the situation arising out of Pulwama attack, the information minister said that the parliamentary party has said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi should go for the next election on the basis of his performance and not making anti-Pakistan narrative. “It is childish (to contest election only on the basis of Pakistan’s opposition),” he said adding that he should Modi should contest election on the basis of his performance and the promises he made to the people of his country. He claimed that India had become isolated internationally as world was not accepting its stance.

“We don’t want escalation instead want normalisation in relations with India,” said the minister.

He said that Pakistan had serious concerns on the violence related incidents against Muslims and especially the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir in India following the Pulwama incident. Prime Minister has also activated the Human Rights Ministry and the government would raise these human rights violations by India at international forums.

About Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav case, the information minister said that India had failed to answer questions of Pakistan placed before the International Court of Justice. “The question is why Kulbhushan was retired prematurely at the age of 47 before reaching the age of superannuation,” He said: “Why Kulbhushan had original passport of India when he was arrested. He posed another question and said: “If India’s claim is to be accepted that Kulbhushan was arrested from Iran’s Chabahar Port, then whether it had any evidence of nine hours long travelling from the port to Quetta and whether India ever demanded from Iran to probe the matter.” He said that India was demanding acquittal and release of the spy. He added that Pakistan was pleading the case before ICJ in a most suitable manner and hoped that the decision would come on merit.