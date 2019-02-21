Share:

ISLAMABAD- A group exhibition featuring the art works by 53 artists concludes here Wednesday at Aqs art gallery. The artists showcasing the artworks at this exhibition included Ahmad Farooq, Ammal Uppal, Aliya Bilgrami, Ayesha Naveed, Dua Abbas, Anas Abro, Fatima Jagri, Scheherzade Jonejo, Irfan Gul, Mina Arham, Sana Dar, Sanya Hussain, Saqiba Suleman, Shiraz Malik, Shabbir Baloch, Shehzil Malik, Suleman Khilji, Zoya Khan, Tahira Noreen and many others.

The show was curated by Zara Sajid, and Scheherzade Jonejo. Zara is an independent art curator working actively towards promoting conceptually strong and socially impactful contemporary art in Pakistan as well as internationally.Scheherzade Jonejo who has also participated in the recent exhibition said, “My work began as an observation of human behaviour through postures, movements and portions of anatomy”, said Junejo.

Junejo was born and bred in Karachi and graduated from the National College of Arts (NCA) in 2010.

Her work has featured in group and solo exhibitions at various art galleries in Pakistan and abroad, including the Royal Exhibition Museum, Melbourne; World Art Dubai; Mussawir Art Gallery, Dubai; and The Lalit Hotel, New Delhi.

Locally, she has exhibited at the IVS Gallery, Karachi; Satrang Gallery, Islamabad; Alhamra Arts Council, Lahore; and Royaat Gallery, Lahore.

Aliya Bilgrami, another participant of this show palyed with different mediums and techniques at the opening of this exhibition, displayed her work by using watercolours, gouache and silver leaf on tea stained wasli paper.

Ahmad Fatooq who is artist, entrepreneur and manager based in Lahore, commenting about his work, said, My works expresses my view on how Our minds work. It explores the unreliable relationship between mind and the body. My work reproduces familiar visuals, arranging them into new conceptually flowing forms.

The SSP (Traffic) said that route permits of PSVs would be cancelled in case of the involvement of their drivers in serious violation while one warning to be issued over minor violation.

He said that ITP was utilizing all resources to facilitate the general public and not only issuing traffic violation tickets to the PSVs for overcharging, misbehaviour of driver/conductor and incompletion of route but also cancelling the driving license of the PSVs drivers and route permits who were repeatedly found involved in same violation.

Special squads have already been constituted under supervision of SP (Traffic) Khalid Rasheed to check the route violation while Traffic Help Line with contact numbers 1915 or (051-9261992, 051-9261993) is established to resolve the public grievance well in time where every citizen can complain on the help line round the clock.

The SSP (Traffic) said that the route permit of those transporters involved in serious violation of traffic rules for more than one time would be cancelled.

He asked the transporters not to misbehave with passengers, follow the routes and drive public transport after having PSV license.

The SP (Traffic) said strict action would be taken against those involved in violating these parameters and their route permits would be sent to relevant Secretary Regional Transport Authority for cancellation.