ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco), under ongoing campaign against defaulters, cut power to 41 government departments due to non-payment of over 80 million rupees bills.

The departments include the sub office of Islamabad chief commissioner, PWD, Doctors Hostel of Polyclinic, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Ministry of Petroleum, CDA, DG Special Education, and PTV. According to officials, the power supply has been disconnected as part of an ongoing campaign against defaulters in all the five circles under IESCO.

The offices under chief commissioner Islamabad are defaulter of Rs 7.845 million, PWD 44.51 million, doctors hostel poly clinic 4.31 million, ministry of education .5 million, CDA 18.31 million, Ministry of Religious Affairs 5 million, while office under Ministry of petroleum has unpaid dues of 3.91 million.

The power supply company provides up to six months of cushion period before disconnecting power supply of government departments, to provide time to concerning departments. Officials insisted that the power supply will be restored only after the payment of dues.w