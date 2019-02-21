Share:

ISLAMABAD - India on Wednesday concluded its second and final round of arguments in Kulbhushan Jadhav case at International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the third day of public hearing held at The Hague, the Netherlands.

At the Peace Palace – the seat of UN’s top Court, Indian Counsel Advocate Harish Salve presented the arguments in response to Pakistan’s stance submitted Tuesday through English Queen’s Council Barrister Khawar Qureshi, who raised tough questions on Jadhav’s subversive activities and espionage.

During India’s final oral submissions, Advocate Harish Salve said irrespective of whether or not Jadhav had an Indian passport, he would have been tried for espionage if he was actually involved in subversive activities. Salve told the 15-member bench that India had repeatedly asked Pakistan for a copy of judgment convicting Jadhav.

He pointed that Pakistan was relying on reports by the Indian press by quoting the articles of Karan Thapar and Praveen Swami, which he claimed were in contradiction with the Pakistan’s First Information Report. On death sentence to Jadhav announced by Pakistan’s military court, Salve said domestic law could not be considered as a defence against violation of international law of obligation.

Salve accused Pakistan of not conforming to the Article 36 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, which he said required a nation arresting or detaining a foreign national to ensure his or her right of consular access.

Joint Secretary of India’s Ministry of External Affairs Deepak Mittal in his concluding remarks sought relief for Jadhav. The court did not accept Pakistan’s request to replace its Judge Ad hoc Justice Tassadduq Hussain Jilani who could not attend the hearing due to ill health and asked him to continue, saying that Mr Jilani was earlier given all case files and would be given oral transcripts as well.

The Court adjourned the sitting till tomorrow (Thursday) to hear Pakistan’s second and final round of submission. The 15-member bench under the presidency of President Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf started its four-day consecutive public hearings on February 18.The case proceedings were throughout shown live from the courtroom and shared by ICJ’s website for real-time update of the viewers worldwide, including the party states Pakistan and India.

Data of 19 Indian prisoners made public

The Federal Review Board on Wednesday issued a list of 19 Indian nationals in different jails across the country, who have completed their sentences after conviction on charges of border crossing and illegal entry.

The list carrying names, addresses and photographs of Indian nationals – 15 men and four women - was widely circulated through a notice in national dailies, asking the public at large to report to Federal Review Board, Supreme Court of Pakistan, in case knew their identity.

The names of Indian nationals and dates of their entry into prison are Ismu Muskan (10.11.2004), Barchu (28.07.2007), Asma Muskan (01.11.2007), Naqia (01.11.2007), Ajeera (14.05.2008), Panwasi Lal (06.05.2009), Raju s//o Samopal (23.05.2010), Kashwa Bhagwan (14.07.2010), Roopi Pal (14.07.2010), Raju Roy (17.08.2011), Bapla (17.08.2011), Sham Sundar (07.06.2012), Ramesh (06.12.2013), Haseena Bibi (21.06.2014), Bagun Kumar (28.08.2014), Raju s/o Santosh ( 24.01.2015), deaf-mute (14.03.2015), Aneel Chumar (13.08.2015) and Satesh Bagh (18.02.2017).

The Board mentioned that most of these prisoners were suffering with mental disorder, thus unable to communicate their particulars. Despite completion of their sentences, they have been kept in jails till completion of their identification process.