JERUSALEM - Israeli forces rounded up 22 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli military on Wednesday.

The individuals were arrested for “suspected involvement in popular terrorist activities”, the army said in a statement, without elaborating on the nature of these activities. The detainees include five rounded up in Al-Arroub refugee camp in the city of Hebron. The Israeli military said a soldier was injured during the raid in the camp.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 6,000 Palestinians continue to languish in Israeli detention facilities, including parliament members, women and minors.