KARACHI:- The National Industrial Parks (NIP) and K-Electric (KE) have jointly come up with a short-term and a long-term solution to meet the electricity needs of Bin Qasim Industrial Park enterprises by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Wednesday for executing this task. Under the MoU, KE will immediately start work on laying four 11KV feeder lines of 4-4.5 MW for the industrial units under construction and will ensure supply of needed electricity before they go into full production, said an official statement. Bin Qasim Industrial Park (BQIP) is a 50 -acre project on Pakistan Steel Mills land.–APP

It is a project of Nation Industrial Parks Development and Management Company, under Federal Ministry of Industries.