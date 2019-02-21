Share:

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the concerned authorities to make a comprehensive plan for the promotion of tourism in the province especially tribal districts.

Presiding over a meeting in Peshawar, he said tourism force will be established for the security of tourists.

Mahmood Khan directed for identification of new tourist resorts and acquisition of land for this purpose.

The meeting agreed to make the process of registration of tourists easier besides making scenic sites of irrigation dams attractive for tourists.