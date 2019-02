Share:

OKARA- Four rustlers shot dead a man when he resisted their bid to steal his cattle here the other night. In village 29/2R, four armed men entered the cattle pen of Niaz s/oAbdul Aziz. They untied his buffalo, and were near to get out of the pen with stealth. But on some noise, Niaz awoke and he offered resistance. So, they shot him dead and fled away. Okara Saddr shifted the dead body to hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered.