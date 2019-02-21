Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho has said that all vertical programmes in Health Department Sindh will be shifted on regular basis and management cadre would also be introduced for District Health Officers (DHOs).

This she said while presiding over a meeting here in her office with a 7-member delegation of Integrated Health System Strengthening and Services Delivery Project JSI/ USAID on Wednesday.

Dr Nabila Chief of Party with her team also attended the meeting. On this occasion Secretary Health Saeed Awan, Special Secretary Health Hafeezullah Abbasi and other officers were also present.

It was decided in the meeting that Healthcare Commission would also be made more efficient and effective to streamline matters in health sector. It was also agreed upon that gradually responsibilities and authority would be decentralised from provincial level to district level.

Separate service delivery outlets for diagnosis and treatment would be formed. Dr Nabila assured the meeting that her team would provide technical and consultative support in restructuring the health department.

Dr Azra Pechuho said that there should be a comprehensive accountability process in the department.

because political leadership was fully committed to provide better health facilities to the people of Sindh.

It was also suggested to write to Education Department Sindh to introduce syllabus on preventive and curative diseases to create awareness among general masses. The participants of the meeting were confident if a Think Tank was established on Health and Population issues, things would certainly come under control.