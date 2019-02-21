Share:

LAHORE - Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Saqib Zafar chaired a meeting on Wednesday to review availability of medicines at hospitals. Additional Secretary Procurement Tayyab Fareed and medical superintendents of all teaching hospitals attended the meeting. Saqib Zafar directed the medical superintendants to continuously monitor availability of medicines in their respective hospitals. He directed ensuring availability of lifesaving drugs in emergencies and other wards. He also directed ensuring cleanliness and hygiene in hospitals.