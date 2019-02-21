Share:

OKARA - The bloody incident of Model Town Lahore was not the fault or incompetence of the police, rather it was a conspiracy hatched by sovereign circles of the country.

This was conveyed to media by Dr Hussain Mohiuddin Qadri, son of Dr Tahirul Qadri, the head of Tehreek-e-Minhajul Quran International (TMQI). He was on a personal visit to view the affairs of local organisations of the TMQI in the district. He said: “The bloody conspiracy of Model Town Lahore was hatched by Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, their cabinet and the bureaucracy,” he said, adding that the Sahiwal incident was another grieving event. He said that the heirs of the victims of Model Town and Sahiwal incidents had been seeking justice from the state and the nation. He, in his comment on heavy Haj expenditures, said that the government must subsidise Haj expenditures; however, the Saudi government had raised the level of expenditures. He said: “During five month-long government of the PTI, the price-hike has touched the sky. The poor people have been facing extreme difficulties in their daily lives.” He added: “But these difficulties have risen on account of corruption, mismanagement and mismanagement of the former governments.” He stated: “The TMQI has supported the idea that the PTI government must be allowed to run for another two years to show performance.” He added: “The visit of crown prince Muhammad Bin Salman to Pakistan is the great occasion for the country.” He said that he and his party had been praying to Allah that this visit be an inauguration of prosperity, economic freedom on international level.