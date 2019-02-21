Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution strongly rejecting baseless allegations of India linking Pulwama attack to Pakistan without investigation and any shred of evidence.

The resolution presented by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser moved in view of the baseless Indian propaganda against Pakistan to link the attack on a convey of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Pulwama, Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK), with Pakistan.

It condemns Indian knee-jerk reaction where instead of introspection on its repressive policies against the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir denying their right of self-determination. India has again sought to shift the blame to Pakistan through baseless polemic and provocative rhetoric. It called upon India to put an immediate halt to the continued human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and implement the UNSC resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, besides calling for an impartial plebiscite to determine the future of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

It also recalls the statements by heads of all political parties and the Prime Minister’s statement of 19 February 2019, offering Pakistan’s assistance to India in investigations of this attack and to take action on actionable intelligence or evidence. The resolution strongly denounced the continuing reprisal attacks on Kashmiris in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and targeting of Kashmiri students in India after the Pulwama attack.

It also stressed that India’s smear campaign should not delude and obscure the real issues of the human rights nightmare and humanitarian emergency prevalent in IoK due to the Indian atrocities.

The lawmakers through resolution emphasised that no one should underestimate Pakistan’s resolve to defend itself against any act of aggression. It reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognised dispute, pending on the agenda of United Nations Security Council due to Indian intransigence.

The resolution underscored a just and peaceful solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is an unfinished agenda of the partition of India and essential for durable peace and stability in the region.

The house started over hours late was adjourned soon after unanimously passing the resolution as rest of agenda was not taken. Some lawmakers also tried to raise concerns for starting the proceedings very late but the speaker without giving the floor adjourned the house.

Main lawmakers including Prime minister Imran Khan, leader of opposition Shehbaz Sharif did not attend the proceedings of the house.