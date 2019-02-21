Share:

SHARAQPUR- The newly-elected office-bearers of Sharaqpur Press Club (Rtd) took oath at a simply but impressive held here the other day.

Former state minister for defence production and Deputy Opposition leader in National Assembly Rana Tanveer Hussain, Editor Daily Pakistan and veteran journalist Mujeebur Rehman Shami graced the ceremony with their presence as chief guests.

On the occasion, MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain presented a cheque for Rs200,000 to the press club’s management while MPA Mian Rauf Ahmad and Chairman Municipal Committee Mian Imran Ali Asharf Yaqumia also announcement Rs100,000 each for the press club. The chief guests administered oath to the newly-elected office-bearers of the press club. Newly-elected office-bearers are: Haji Tariq took oath as the new chairman, Malik Taj Muhammad Sagar as Guardian, Rao Muzammil as president and Farooq Tarar was sworn-in as the new general secretary of the PCS.