Pakistan and Belgium signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation in business and investment sectors in Brussels on Thursday.

The historic MOU was signed between Trade Development Authority of Pakistan jointly with trade and investment bodies of three regions of Belgium, namely the Flanders Investment and Trade, Wallonia Export Investment Agency and Brussels Agency for Business Support.

This is for the first time that all the three regions of Belgium have jointly signed an MoU with any other country.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador to Belgium Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi said that trade between Pakistan and Belgium is on the rise and an increase of 49 percent in the bilateral trade was witnessed last year.