Recently, I need few books that were not available in Sukkur, so I have asked my brother to buy them for me from Karachi. He couriered the books through the Pakistan Post . I was amazed to receive the parcel on time as it was delivered by a private courier company and it cost almost half of the original price. It is now time for us to support this institution, by using it for all types of courier services. The government should also increase the number of offices, as we hardly have few in town.

M. ATIF CHANNA,

Khairpur Mir’s, January 27.