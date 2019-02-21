Share:

Islamabad - President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasised that Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority and media should play their role in discouraging fake news.

President stated this while talking to Chairman PEMRA Muhammad Saleem after he presented performance report of Authority’s operations and accounts for the Financial Years 2015-18 to the President here on Wednesday.

The President underlined that all necessary measures should be taken for the promotion of local art, culture, sports and education.

Meanwhile while talking to newly elected office bearers of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here today President Alvi has urged local investors to work with foreign investors in joint ventures.

The President said joint ventures between private and public are vital for development of the country.

The President said enhancing exports is need of the hour for which private and public sectors should come forward jointly. He said recent visit of Saudi Crown Prince remained successful during which several MOUs were signed in investment and other business fields.

Dr Arif Alvi said business trends are changing in the new era and timely delivery of goods has become an important matter.

He said there are vast development opportunities in the field of fisheries. The delegation apprised the President that their meetings with Saudi investors remained successful and fruitful.

It assured the President of playing every possible role for the development of the country.

Separately, Pakistan’s ambassador-designate to Serbia Shehryar Akbar Khan also called on President Dr Arif Alvi here today and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.