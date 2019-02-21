Share:

LAHORE - The opening match of the Chapter 2 Punjab Polo Cup between Newage/Diamond Paints and RR Event Planners/Momin Ghee was stopped due to wet conditions of Lahore Polo Club ground here on Wednesday.

The match started at the scheduled time but both the foreign umpires stopped the match, keeping in view the safety of the players, as the ground was wet yet and wasn’t fit for play.

It is for the second time that the event could not get to its full beginning owing to rain and slippery conditions. Now the matches will be played soon after the condition of the ground improves.

Lahore Polo Club executive committee member Saqib Khan Khakwani said that he is grateful to Pakistan’s top urban fashion brand Chapter 2 for sponsoring the tournament, which is one of the most anticipated polo tournaments in the high-goal South Asian Polo calendar. “I hope like Chapter 2, more sponsors will come forward and extend their support towards polo, which is the game of kings and knights.”