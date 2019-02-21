Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that courageous policy statement by Prime Minister Imran Khan after Indian propaganda in wake of Pulwama attack truly depicts the emotions of the nation.

“In fact, Prime Minister Imran Khan has presented the principled stance of Pakistan in a logical way,” the CM said in a a statement.

He said Indian allegations against Pakistan were baseless and Indian government was unsuccessfully trying to put the burden of its political failures on Pakistan, he said.

India is gravely involved in serious violations of human rights in occupied Kashmir and its hue and cry is an attempt to hoodwink others as well as to spoil facts. Levelling allegations without proof or investigations is the height of shamefulness, he added.

“Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be construed as its weakness. The nation is united and the armed forces of Pakistan are ever ready to defend the beloved motherland,” the CM concluded. Separately, Punjab CM condoled the death of former KP governor Ameer Gulistan Janjua. In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Punjab Info minister seconds PM

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a courageous leader who has befittingly responded to Indian allegations in the wake of Pulwama attack. Talking to media on Wednesday outside Punjab Assembly here he said that India falsely blamed Pakistan, adding that Mumbai and Samjhota Express incidents were orchestrated by India itself. “We want peace in the region but in case of any attack from India, Pakistan will retaliate strongly,” he added.

He said that Indian ruling party had lost its popularity in India which was why it was blaming Pakistan without any evidence or substance just to regain public support during upcoming elections. To a question, the minister said it should be evident that accountability would be held across the board.

He assured that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was performing well in line with its mandate.

He said the government was trying to improve policing system in the province. To another question, the minister said that the government’s policy regarding Nawaz Sharif’s medical treatment was very clear: He stressed that his treatment would be done according to his (Nawaz Sharif’s) will.