ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police achieved significant success in curbing crime during the last 45 days and arrested around 1,412 outlaws besides recovery of valuables worth more than Rs 93.7 million from them, according to the officials.

The police also have recovered 43 cars and 27 bikes from the thieves. The statistics were shared with the police high ups during a meeting held here on Wednesday at Rescue-15 office to review performance of the police.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SP Industrial Area Sumera Azam, SP Rural Muhammad Umer Khan, SP (City) Sayed Aziz, SP (Saddar) Malik Naeem Iqbal, all Sub-Divisional police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed in detail various cases pending with various zones while progress on important cases also came under discussion.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed asked all the police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrest.

As per orders of Islamabad police chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, renewed efforts were made and police achieved remarkable success, said the officials. The progress report of last 45 days revealed that 1412 outlaws were nabbed besides recovery of more than Rs 93.7 million from them. It was told that 56 robbery cases were traced and 95 persons were arrested besides recovery of looted items worth more than Rs. 15.6 million from them including gold ornaments.

The police also nabbed 128 culprits in 87 cases of street crime as well as theft and recovered looted items worth Rs. 26 million from them. As many as 38 persons were held for their involvement in 44 cases of car theft while 40 vehicles worth Rs. 54.9 million were recovered from them.

Thirty-six bike-lifters were held besides recovery of 27 bikes from them worth Rs. 2.2 million. During the same period, police also arrested 308 absconders while 1096 cases were forwarded to relevant courts after completion of investigation on them, according to the officials.

Moreover, the police held 274 accused for involvement in bootlegging and drug peddling activities while 103.329 kilogram hashish, 9.159 kilogram heroin, 1.310 kilogram opium, 861 gram ice, 15 gram cocaine and 2503 bottle wines were recovered from them.

Islamabad police launched special crackdown against those involved in supplying drugs at educational institutions and nabbed six persons and registered six cases against them. A total of 5.150 kilogram hashish, 325 gram heroin was recovered from them.

The police also arrested 131 persons for having weapons and recovered five Kalashnikovs, 8 carbines, 107 pistols, 10 daggers and 1248 rounds from them. During special campaign against professional alm seekers, 1414 beggars and 37 gamblers were also arrested.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has said that criminal elements would not to be spared and those involved in such activities will have to face action as per law. He said sluggish policing would not be tolerated and those involved in such practice would have to face disciplinary action.